Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Kia Forte for Sale in Guelph, ON

Showing 1-50 of 81
Used 2022 Kia Forte GT-Line GT-LINE for sale in Burlington, ON

2022 Kia Forte

GT-Line GT-LINE
$33,495
+ tax & lic
12,380KM
Grey
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Kia Forte EX+ for sale in Burlington, ON

2017 Kia Forte

EX+
$13,295
+ tax & lic
183,929KM
White
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX | 6 SPEED M/T | TOUCHSCREEN | LOW KMS |REAR CAM for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Kia Forte

EX | 6 SPEED M/T | TOUCHSCREEN | LOW KMS |REAR CAM
$13,888
+ tax & lic
109,442KM
Blue
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX IVT - Low Mileage for sale in North York, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX IVT - Low Mileage
$24,995
+ tax & lic
34,198KM
Grey
Golden Mile Chrysler

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Kia Forte SX - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Kia Forte

SX - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
$14,999
+ tax & lic
89,557KM
White
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2010 Kia Forte Koup SX | MANUAL | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Kia Forte Koup

SX | MANUAL | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS |
$7,995
+ tax & lic
117,000KM
Silverilver
Serena Motors Ltd.

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Kia Forte SX**FULLY LOADED** for sale in Hamilton, ON

2015 Kia Forte

SX**FULLY LOADED**
$12,999
+ tax & lic
183,326KM
White
Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Kia Forte Koup 2dr Cpe Auto EX for sale in Brantford, ON

2011 Kia Forte Koup

2dr Cpe Auto EX
$8,299
+ tax & lic
200,000KM
Brown
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX Plus * Sunroof * Park Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Lane Keep Assist * Forward Collision Avoidance * Rear Cross Traffic Warning * Heated Cloth for sale in Cambridge, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX Plus * Sunroof * Park Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Lane Keep Assist * Forward Collision Avoidance * Rear Cross Traffic Warning * Heated Cloth
$26,495
+ tax & lic
83,292KM
Blue
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX PLUS | TOUCHSCREEN | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMER | BLIND SPOT | for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX PLUS | TOUCHSCREEN | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMER | BLIND SPOT |
$26,050
+ tax & lic
83,199KM
White
401 Dixie Kia

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Kia Forte for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Kia Forte

$21,699
+ tax & lic
39,425KM
Urban Grey Metallic
Ken Shaw Toyota

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Kia Forte LX for sale in Listowel, ON

2022 Kia Forte

LX
$20,694
+ tax & lic
15KM
Black
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Listowel, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Kia Forte EX+ for sale in Listowel, ON

2022 Kia Forte

EX+
$25,594
+ tax & lic
15KM
Black
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Listowel, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Kia Forte EX for sale in Listowel, ON

2022 Kia Forte

EX
$24,244
+ tax & lic
15KM
White
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Listowel, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Kia Forte GT for sale in Hamilton, ON

2020 Kia Forte

GT
$26,995
+ tax & lic
8,500KM
Black
Kia of Hamilton

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Kia Forte GT Limited | Automatic | 1.6T | Heated/Cooled Leather Seats | Sunroof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Kia Forte

GT Limited | Automatic | 1.6T | Heated/Cooled Leather Seats | Sunroof
$35,995
+ tax & lic
5,937KM
Gray
401 Dixie Hyundai

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Kia Forte EX w/Sunroof for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Kia Forte

EX w/Sunroof
Sale
$8,999
+ tax & lic
171,000KM
Red
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Kia Forte EX for sale in Hamilton, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX
$23,875
+ tax & lic
39,561KM
Blue
Kia of Hamilton

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX for sale in Hamilton, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX
$25,799
+ tax & lic
17,101KM
Grey
Kia of Hamilton

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Forte EX BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Kia Forte

EX BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
$19,990
+ tax & lic
90,970KM
Red
The Humberview Group

Mississauga, ON

New 2022 Kia Forte EX Premium for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Kia Forte

EX Premium
$27,863
+ tax & lic
CALL
White
401 Dixie Kia

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn CERTIFIED INCLUDED! NICE CLEAN CAR for sale in Brampton, ON

2016 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn CERTIFIED INCLUDED! NICE CLEAN CAR
$13,510
+ tax & lic
151,511KM
Silver
CA Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Kia Forte LX IVT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Oakville, ON

2019 Kia Forte

LX IVT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX
$17,980
+ tax & lic
119,200KM
Blue
Lockwood Kia

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Kia Forte LX**LOW KM'S**FUEL EFFICIENT**HEATED SEATS** for sale in Caledonia, ON

2016 Kia Forte

LX**LOW KM'S**FUEL EFFICIENT**HEATED SEATS**
$17,999
+ tax & lic
38,732KM
Black
Wayne's Auto World

Caledonia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Kia Forte 4DR SDN AUTO LX+ for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Kia Forte

4DR SDN AUTO LX+
$11,999
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Black
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2021 Kia Forte EX for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2021 Kia Forte

EX
$26,998
+ tax & lic
35,183KM
Grey
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Kia Forte LX, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Kia Forte

LX, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth!
$19,495
+ tax & lic
145,099KM
Aurora Black
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2016 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in North York, ON

2016 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX
$14,990
+ tax & lic
101,075KM
Grey
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2020 Kia Forte GT Sedan - Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Kia Forte

GT Sedan - Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Alloy Wheels & More!
$28,998
+ tax & lic
65,000KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto LX Plus for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX Plus
$8,499
+ tax & lic
175,000KM
Red
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2019 Kia Forte TOUCHSCREEN | LANE ASSIST | UPGRADED ALLOYS! for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 Kia Forte

TOUCHSCREEN | LANE ASSIST | UPGRADED ALLOYS!
$19,888
+ tax & lic
102,605KM
Aurora Black
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Kia Forte Koup 2.0L EX for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Kia Forte

Koup 2.0L EX
$11,500
+ tax & lic
125,000KM
Kia of Hamilton

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Burlington, ON

2020 Kia Forte

EX
$25,695
+ tax & lic
45,326KM
White
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto LX+/LOW, LOW KMS/PRICED TO SALE! for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX+/LOW, LOW KMS/PRICED TO SALE!
$12,897
+ tax & lic
123,876KM
Corsa Blue Metallic
Trip's Auto Inc.

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte EXCELLENT CONDITION! LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EXCELLENT CONDITION! LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$24,995
+ tax & lic
122,257KM
Aurora Black
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX for sale in Burlington, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX
$17,495
+ tax & lic
129,912KM
Grey
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX IVT CAM LANE-KEEP BLIND-SPOT HTD-S/W for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX IVT CAM LANE-KEEP BLIND-SPOT HTD-S/W
$19,998
+ tax & lic
133,800KM
Gray
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX for sale in North York, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX
$21,990
+ tax & lic
73,212KM
Grey
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2018 Kia Forte EX Sedan | One Owner | Rear Camera for sale in Listowel, ON

2018 Kia Forte

EX Sedan | One Owner | Rear Camera
$16,999
+ tax & lic
123,784KM
Blue
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Listowel, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Kia Forte LX, A/C, CarPlay + Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Kia Forte

LX, A/C, CarPlay + Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, & More!
$22,478
+ tax & lic
31,000KM
Grey
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Kia Forte EX / AUTOMATIC / A/C / REAR CAMERA / for sale in Brampton, ON

2015 Kia Forte

EX / AUTOMATIC / A/C / REAR CAMERA /
$14,765
+ tax & lic
132,069KM
White
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX Premium for sale in North York, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX Premium
$21,888
+ tax & lic
56,724KM
Grey
Montero Auto Centre

North York, ON

Used 2017 Kia Forte LX for sale in North York, ON

2017 Kia Forte

LX
$15,888
+ tax & lic
154,005KM
White
Montero Auto Centre

North York, ON

Used 2015 Kia Forte 1.8L LX for sale in North York, ON

2015 Kia Forte

1.8L LX
$15,888
+ tax & lic
118,216KM
Silver
Montero Auto Centre

North York, ON

Used 2017 Kia Forte LX Navigation/Camera/Heated Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Kia Forte

LX Navigation/Camera/Heated Seats
$17,998
+ tax & lic
78,508KM
White
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Kia Forte EX Plus- Sunroof, Heated Seats + Steering, Apple Carplay, Blindspot Monitor, Rear Camera & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Kia Forte

EX Plus- Sunroof, Heated Seats + Steering, Apple Carplay, Blindspot Monitor, Rear Camera & More!
$24,888
+ tax & lic
47,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Forte LX | 6Spd | Htd Seats | Local Trade | A/C | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2019 Kia Forte

LX | 6Spd | Htd Seats | Local Trade | A/C |
$20,495
+ tax & lic
28,072KM
Grey
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Kia Forte EX for sale in Tillsonburg, ON

2017 Kia Forte

EX
$19,999
+ tax & lic
91,177KM
White
My Motors.ca

Tillsonburg, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Forte LX for sale in Tillsonburg, ON

2018 Kia Forte

LX
$19,999
+ tax & lic
86,118KM
Red
My Motors.ca

Tillsonburg, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto LX+ Winter Edition for sale in Brantford, ON

2015 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX+ Winter Edition
$14,999
+ tax & lic
90,000KM
Black
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON