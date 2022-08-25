Filter Results
New and Used Kia Forte for Sale in Guelph, ON
Showing 1-50 of 81
2022 Kia Forte
GT-Line GT-LINE
$33,495
12,380KM
Grey
2014 Kia Forte
EX | 6 SPEED M/T | TOUCHSCREEN | LOW KMS |REAR CAM
$13,888
109,442KM
Blue
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Kia Forte
EX IVT - Low Mileage
$24,995
34,198KM
Grey
Golden Mile Chrysler
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Kia Forte
SX - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
$14,999
89,557KM
White
Fitzgerald Motors
Kitchener, ON
2010 Kia Forte Koup
SX | MANUAL | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS |
$7,995
117,000KM
Silverilver
Serena Motors Ltd.
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Kia Forte
SX**FULLY LOADED**
$12,999
183,326KM
White
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Kia Forte
EX Plus * Sunroof * Park Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Lane Keep Assist * Forward Collision Avoidance * Rear Cross Traffic Warning * Heated Cloth
$26,495
83,292KM
Blue
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Kia Forte
EX PLUS | TOUCHSCREEN | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMER | BLIND SPOT |
$26,050
83,199KM
White
401 Dixie Kia
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Kia Forte
$21,699
39,425KM
Urban Grey Metallic
Ken Shaw Toyota
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Kia Forte
GT Limited | Automatic | 1.6T | Heated/Cooled Leather Seats | Sunroof
$35,995
5,937KM
Gray
401 Dixie Hyundai
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Kia Forte
EX BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
$19,990
90,970KM
Red
The Humberview Group
Mississauga, ON
2016 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn CERTIFIED INCLUDED! NICE CLEAN CAR
$13,510
151,511KM
Silver
CA Auto Sales
Brampton, ON
2019 Kia Forte
LX IVT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX
$17,980
119,200KM
Blue
Lockwood Kia
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Kia Forte
LX**LOW KM'S**FUEL EFFICIENT**HEATED SEATS**
$17,999
38,732KM
Black
Wayne's Auto World
Caledonia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Kia Forte
EX
$26,998
35,183KM
Grey
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Kia Forte
LX, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth!
$19,495
145,099KM
Aurora Black
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2020 Kia Forte
GT Sedan - Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Alloy Wheels & More!
$28,998
65,000KM
Blue
2019 Kia Forte
TOUCHSCREEN | LANE ASSIST | UPGRADED ALLOYS!
$19,888
102,605KM
Aurora Black
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto LX+/LOW, LOW KMS/PRICED TO SALE!
$12,897
123,876KM
Corsa Blue Metallic
Trip's Auto Inc.
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Kia Forte
EXCELLENT CONDITION! LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$24,995
122,257KM
Aurora Black
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Kia Forte
EX IVT CAM LANE-KEEP BLIND-SPOT HTD-S/W
$19,998
133,800KM
Gray
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Kia Forte
EX Sedan | One Owner | Rear Camera
$16,999
123,784KM
Blue
2020 Kia Forte
LX, A/C, CarPlay + Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, & More!
$22,478
31,000KM
Grey
2015 Kia Forte
EX / AUTOMATIC / A/C / REAR CAMERA /
$14,765
132,069KM
White
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.
Brampton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Kia Forte
LX Navigation/Camera/Heated Seats
$17,998
78,508KM
White
Autotech Emporium
Mississauga, ON
2019 Kia Forte
EX Plus- Sunroof, Heated Seats + Steering, Apple Carplay, Blindspot Monitor, Rear Camera & More!
$24,888
47,000KM
Black
2019 Kia Forte
LX | 6Spd | Htd Seats | Local Trade | A/C |
$20,495
28,072KM
Grey
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto LX+ Winter Edition
$14,999
90,000KM
Black
Right Choice Auto
Brantford, ON