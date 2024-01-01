Menu
<p style=line-height: 1.5;>2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go!</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>$5995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees </strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.<br />We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.<br /><br />CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.<br /><br />Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! </p>

2006 Chevrolet Malibu

146,215 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

146,215KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZT51806F136997

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,215 KM

2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go!

$5995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty Available

Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

