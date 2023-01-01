2006 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 7 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9538960

9538960 VIN: 1G1ZT51886F176101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 107,775 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.