$8,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277
2009 Ford Fusion
4DR SDN I4 SE FWD
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 10457748
- VIN: 3FAHP07Z59R150482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Ford Fusion SE, 4dr Sdn I4 SE FWD,excellent conditions, super clean,2 previous owners, carfax shows a minor damaged,safety certification included in the car, call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lmDUcgyuu+oB9i1leglpS8lfEB/lYGUE
