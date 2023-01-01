Menu
2009 Ford Fusion

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
GC Motors

289-700-2277

2009 Ford Fusion

2009 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN I4 SE FWD

2009 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN I4 SE FWD

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 3FAHP07Z59R150482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Fusion SE, 4dr Sdn I4 SE FWD,excellent conditions, super clean,2 previous owners, carfax shows a minor damaged,safety certification included in the car, call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lmDUcgyuu+oB9i1leglpS8lfEB/lYGUE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
