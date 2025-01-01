Menu
<p>Vehicle is being sold AS IS. Unfit and not roadworthy - will require extensive repairs at great cost.</p>

2010 Ford Fusion

466,617 KM

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion

12210795

2010 Ford Fusion

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
466,617KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3fahp0ja6ar174197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 466,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle is being sold AS IS. Unfit and not roadworthy - will require extensive repairs at great cost.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-544-5524

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

2010 Ford Fusion