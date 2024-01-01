Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>**For Sale: 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan As Is, High Kilometers, Great Price!**<br><br>Looking for a feature-packed sedan at an affordable price? This 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan might be just what you need. Despite its high kilometres, it offers a wealth of features and a reliable driving experience. Perfect for daily commutes or as a first car.<br><br>**Key Features:**<br>- **Model Year:** 2013<br>- **Mileage:** 284,000 kilometres<br>- **Exterior Color:** Sterling Grey Metallic<br>- **Interior:** Luxurious Charcoal Black leather seats<br>- **Engine:** 2.0L 4-cylinder, delivering a good mix of power and fuel efficiency<br>- **Transmission:** 6-speed automatic with PowerShift<br><br>**Why Youll Love It:**<br>- **Fuel Efficiency:** Great fuel economy, ideal for long drives and city commutes<br>- **Premium Features:** Includes Sony premium audio system, navigation, and a rearview camera<br>- **Safety:** Equipped with ABS, stability control, multiple airbags, and a rear parking aid<br>- **Comfort & Convenience:** Dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, power drivers seat, and keyless entry/start<br><br>**Additional Highlights:**<br>- **Condition:** High mileage but runs and drives well; well-maintained. The vehicle needs significant work to achieve safety certification. <br>- **Interior:** Clean and smoke-free<br><br>**Price:** $2,000 as is<br><br>This 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan is a fantastic deal, offering premium features and solid performance at an unbeatable price. Being sold as is due to high kilometers, but it still has plenty of life left for the right buyer.<br><br>Contact us today to arrange a viewing or test drive. <br></div>

2013 Ford Focus

284,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium Sedan

Location

Click Sign Drive

74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

289-932-2102

  1. 11300594
  2. 11300594
  3. 11300594
  4. 11300594
Contact Seller

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
284,000KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3J27DL238842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 59
  • Mileage 284,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**For Sale: 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan As Is, High Kilometers, Great Price!**

Looking for a feature-packed sedan at an affordable price? This 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan might be just what you need. Despite its high kilometres, it offers a wealth of features and a reliable driving experience. Perfect for daily commutes or as a first car.

**Key Features:**
- **Model Year:** 2013
- **Mileage:** 284,000 kilometres
- **Exterior Color:** Sterling Grey Metallic
- **Interior:** Luxurious Charcoal Black leather seats
- **Engine:** 2.0L 4-cylinder, delivering a good mix of power and fuel efficiency
- **Transmission:** 6-speed automatic with PowerShift

**Why Youll Love It:**
- **Fuel Efficiency:** Great fuel economy, ideal for long drives and city commutes
- **Premium Features:** Includes Sony premium audio system, navigation, and a rearview camera
- **Safety:** Equipped with ABS, stability control, multiple airbags, and a rear parking aid
- **Comfort & Convenience:** Dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, power drivers seat, and keyless entry/start

**Additional Highlights:**
- **Condition:** High mileage but runs and drives well; well-maintained. The vehicle needs significant work to achieve safety certification.
- **Interior:** Clean and smoke-free

**Price:** $2,000 as is

This 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan is a fantastic deal, offering premium features and solid performance at an unbeatable price. Being sold as is due to high kilometers, but it still has plenty of life left for the right buyer.

Contact us today to arrange a viewing or test drive.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Click Sign Drive

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Others for sale in Hamilton, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla Others 25,900 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE 6A for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Volkswagen Passat SE 6A 147,582 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan 284,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic

Email Click Sign Drive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Click Sign Drive

Click Sign Drive

74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

Call Dealer

289-932-XXXX

(click to show)

289-932-2102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Click Sign Drive

289-932-2102

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus