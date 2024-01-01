$2,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
Titanium Sedan
2013 Ford Focus
Titanium Sedan
Location
Click Sign Drive
74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
289-932-2102
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
284,000KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3J27DL238842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 59
- Mileage 284,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**For Sale: 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan As Is, High Kilometers, Great Price!**
Looking for a feature-packed sedan at an affordable price? This 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan might be just what you need. Despite its high kilometres, it offers a wealth of features and a reliable driving experience. Perfect for daily commutes or as a first car.
**Key Features:**
- **Model Year:** 2013
- **Mileage:** 284,000 kilometres
- **Exterior Color:** Sterling Grey Metallic
- **Interior:** Luxurious Charcoal Black leather seats
- **Engine:** 2.0L 4-cylinder, delivering a good mix of power and fuel efficiency
- **Transmission:** 6-speed automatic with PowerShift
**Why Youll Love It:**
- **Fuel Efficiency:** Great fuel economy, ideal for long drives and city commutes
- **Premium Features:** Includes Sony premium audio system, navigation, and a rearview camera
- **Safety:** Equipped with ABS, stability control, multiple airbags, and a rear parking aid
- **Comfort & Convenience:** Dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, power drivers seat, and keyless entry/start
**Additional Highlights:**
- **Condition:** High mileage but runs and drives well; well-maintained. The vehicle needs significant work to achieve safety certification.
- **Interior:** Clean and smoke-free
**Price:** $2,000 as is
This 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan is a fantastic deal, offering premium features and solid performance at an unbeatable price. Being sold as is due to high kilometers, but it still has plenty of life left for the right buyer.
Contact us today to arrange a viewing or test drive.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Click Sign Drive
74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
2013 Ford Focus