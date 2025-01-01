Menu
<h3 data-start=169 data-end=226><strong data-start=173 data-end=224>[Certified - NO Accidents - 70 Service Records]</strong></h3><p data-start=227 data-end=283>🚗 <strong data-start=230 data-end=281>2013 Honda CR-V LX FWD – 2.4L I-VTEC 4-Cylinder</strong></p><p data-start=285 data-end=939>📌 <strong data-start=288 data-end=305>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=305 data-end=308 />✔ <strong data-start=310 data-end=327>Backup Camera</strong> – Enhanced safety and convenience<br data-start=361 data-end=364 />✔ <strong data-start=366 data-end=388>Heated Front Seats</strong> – Stay warm during cold seasons<br data-start=420 data-end=423 />✔ <strong data-start=425 data-end=461>Power Side Mirrors & Power Seats</strong> – Added comfort and adjustability<br data-start=554 data-end=557 />✔ <strong data-start=559 data-end=586>AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD Player</strong> – Entertainment on the go<br data-start=612 data-end=615 />✔ <strong data-start=617 data-end=637>Air Conditioning</strong> – Stay cool and comfortable<br data-start=665 data-end=668 />✔ <strong data-start=670 data-end=688>Cruise Control</strong> – Enjoy relaxed highway driving<br data-start=720 data-end=723 />✔ <strong data-start=725 data-end=761>Power Windows & Power Door Locks</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips<br data-start=794 data-end=797 />✔ <strong data-start=799 data-end=823>Remote Keyless Entry</strong> – Easy access<br data-start=889 data-end=892 />✔ <strong data-start=894 data-end=937>Very Clean Body, Runs and Drives Great!</strong></p><h3 data-start=941 data-end=970><strong data-start=945 data-end=968>🔹 Why Buy From Us?</strong></h3><p data-start=971 data-end=1276>✔ <strong data-start=973 data-end=994>CarProof Verified</strong> – Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims & Odometer Records (U.S. & Canada)<br data-start=1081 data-end=1084 />✔ <strong data-start=1086 data-end=1109>Transparent Pricing</strong> – <strong data-start=1112 data-end=1130>No Hidden Fees</strong> – Price + HST + Licensing<br data-start=1156 data-end=1159 />✔ <strong data-start=1161 data-end=1183>100% Online Buying</strong> – Financing & delivery available!<br data-start=1217 data-end=1220 />✔ <strong data-start=1222 data-end=1244>We Offer Trade-Ins</strong> – All makes & models welcome!</p><h3 data-start=1278 data-end=1308><strong data-start=1282 data-end=1306>📞 Contact Us Today!</strong></h3><p data-start=1309 data-end=1397>📲 <strong data-start=1312 data-end=1326>Call/Text:</strong> (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542<br data-start=1359 data-end=1362 />📧 <strong data-start=1365 data-end=1375>Email:</strong> <a rel=noopener data-start=1376 data-end=1395>Gusmarkos@Gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=1399 data-end=1464>📍 <strong data-start=1402 data-end=1415>Visit Us:</strong><br data-start=1415 data-end=1418 /><strong data-start=1418 data-end=1462>1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</strong></p><p data-start=1466 data-end=1502>🔹 <strong data-start=1469 data-end=1500>Book Your Test Drive Today!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1504 data-end=1559>🚗 <strong data-start=1507 data-end=1557>Need Delivery Anywhere in Ontario? No Problem!</strong></p>

2013 Honda CR-V

278,837 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

2WD 5dr LX - CERTIFIED

12307802

2013 Honda CR-V

2WD 5dr LX - CERTIFIED

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
278,837KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H33DH003043

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,837 KM

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
