$8,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V
2WD 5dr LX - CERTIFIED
2013 Honda CR-V
2WD 5dr LX - CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 278,837 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2013 Honda CR-V LX FWD – 2.4L I-VTEC 4-Cylinder
📌 Key Features:
✔ Backup Camera – Enhanced safety and convenience
✔ Heated Front Seats – Stay warm during cold seasons
✔ Power Side Mirrors & Power Seats – Added comfort and adjustability
✔ AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD Player – Entertainment on the go
✔ Air Conditioning – Stay cool and comfortable
✔ Cruise Control – Enjoy relaxed highway driving
✔ Power Windows & Power Door Locks – Convenience at your fingertips
✔ Remote Keyless Entry – Easy access
✔ Very Clean Body, Runs and Drives Great!
✔ CarProof Verified – Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims & Odometer Records (U.S. & Canada)
✔ Transparent Pricing – No Hidden Fees – Price + HST + Licensing
✔ 100% Online Buying – Financing & delivery available!
✔ We Offer Trade-Ins – All makes & models welcome!
📲 Call/Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.com
📍 Visit Us:
1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
🔹 Book Your Test Drive Today!
🚗 Need Delivery Anywhere in Ontario? No Problem!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
905-975-9705