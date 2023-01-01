Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Sentra

133,509 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

SL

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,509KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9552049
  • VIN: 3n1ab7ap1dl611394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,509 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

2013 Nissan Sentra SL
 133,509 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Soul 2U ONL...
 48,542 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Yaris LE
 24,704 KM
$16,695 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory