$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2013 Nissan Sentra
2013 Nissan Sentra
SL
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
133,509KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9552049
- VIN: 3n1ab7ap1dl611394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,509 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4