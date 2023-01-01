Menu
2013 Subaru Outback

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2013 Subaru Outback

2013 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Limited Pkg

2013 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

233,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815446
  • VIN: 4S4BRGLC1D3225864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Subaru Outback 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i w/Limited Pkg, excellent conditions, AWD,NAVI, back up camera, leather,one owner clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 905 3128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hx5DsUFw4MTOCFQ76D3LLZ4RjfJgfpa8

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-312-8999
