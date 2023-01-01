$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
Awd 5dr Se
2016 Honda CR-V
Awd 5dr Se
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda CRV AWD 5dr SE, excellent conditions, gas saver,2 owner vehicle, super clean,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZMZew6IDGnp15i08QOhstj3BpqwcqxXw
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email GC Motors
GC Motors
Call Dealer
289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277