<p>2016 Honda CRV AWD 5dr SE, excellent conditions, gas saver,2 owner vehicle, super clean,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999 </p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZMZew6IDGnp15i08QOhstj3BpqwcqxXw</p>

2016 Honda CR-V

198,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H47GH119655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda CRV AWD 5dr SE, excellent conditions, gas saver,2 owner vehicle, super clean,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999 

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZMZew6IDGnp15i08QOhstj3BpqwcqxXw

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Honda CR-V