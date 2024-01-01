Menu
<p>2017 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV,moonroof,navigation,back up camera,excellent conditions, one owner,carfax shows a police report no claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UXu9bNWS6%2B9KV9me5kP7D04UaEqQAM8a</p>

2017 Nissan Rogue

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV1HC890754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV,moonroof,navigation,back up camera,excellent conditions, one owner,carfax shows a police report no claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UXu9bNWS6%2B9KV9me5kP7D04UaEqQAM8a

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Nissan Rogue