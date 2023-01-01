Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>**FREE 1 year warranty with safety certificate**</div><div>**we do financing as well**</div><div>Selling a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI. Excellent condition, fuel-efficient turbo diesel engine, low mileage, well-maintained clean title. Clean interior and exterior. Ready for a reliable and stylish ride. Contact for more details or to schedule a test drive.NO ACCIDENTS NO CLAIM ON THE CAR</div><div>**4377661844**</div><div>**vermamotorsinc@gmail.com**</div><div> </div>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

145,466 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1703045926
  2. 1703045926
  3. 1703045926
  4. 1703045926
  5. 1703045926
  6. 1703045926
  7. 1703045926
  8. 1703045926
  9. 1703045926
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,466KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWDL7AJ5EM236752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,466 KM

Vehicle Description

**FREE 1 year warranty with safety certificate****we do financing as well**"Selling a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI. Excellent condition, fuel-efficient turbo diesel engine, low mileage, well-maintained clean title. Clean interior and exterior. Ready for a reliable and stylish ride. Contact for more details or to schedule a test drive."NO ACCIDENTS NO CLAIM ON THE CAR"**4377661844****vermamotorsinc@gmail.com** 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2009 Chevrolet Aveo for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2009 Chevrolet Aveo 108,562 KM SOLD
Used 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT 311,800 KM SOLD
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN 214,500 KM $9,499 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta