<p>This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is powered by the 2.0L 4cyl diesel engine comes with *one year free warranty* and *financing* is also available. This car is paired with a Front Wheel Drive drivetrain! The black interior features heated cloth seats, cruise control, power windows, power mirrors, climate control, and more. Listen to music through the CD player and AM/FM radio. With compatible smartphones, you can perform hands-free Bluetooth calling. The black exterior is complemented by 15-inch steel wheels. It also comes with a complimentary CarFax report! To view, please click the link to the CarFax report or contact MR KHURRLAM GULZAR..6475040142</p>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

145,500 KM

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3vwdl7aj5em236752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

