2014 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0 TDI DSG Trendline+
Location
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
647-504-0142
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is powered by the 2.0L 4cyl diesel engine comes with *one year free warranty* and *financing* is also available. This car is paired with a Front Wheel Drive drivetrain! The black interior features heated cloth seats, cruise control, power windows, power mirrors, climate control, and more. Listen to music through the CD player and AM/FM radio. With compatible smartphones, you can perform hands-free Bluetooth calling. The black exterior is complemented by 15-inch steel wheels. It also comes with a complimentary CarFax report! To view, please click the link to the CarFax report or contact MR KHURRLAM GULZAR..6475040142
