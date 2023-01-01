Menu
2013 Cadillac ATS

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9543442
  Stock #: 253598
  VIN: 1G6AH5RX0D0170040

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENIGNE LIGHT IS ON.COMES NAVAIGATION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

