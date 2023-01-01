Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

117,493 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD | PANO ROOF | NAV | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD | PANO ROOF | NAV | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9821086
  2. 9821086
  3. 9821086
  4. 9821086
  5. 9821086
  6. 9821086
  7. 9821086
  8. 9821086
  9. 9821086
  10. 9821086
  11. 9821086
  12. 9821086
  13. 9821086
  14. 9821086
  15. 9821086
  16. 9821086
  17. 9821086
  18. 9821086
  19. 9821086
  20. 9821086
  21. 9821086
  22. 9821086
  23. 9821086
  24. 9821086
  25. 9821086
  26. 9821086
  27. 9821086
  28. 9821086
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,493KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821086
  • Stock #: 16-98245MB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,493 KM

Vehicle Description

A comfortable compact SUV that has some great features and fits the budget! This bright white 2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury rides on silver alloy rims and comes equipped with black leather seats and a power panoramic moonroof! It's got a 2.0L V4 engine under the hood that produces some pep and great fuel efficiency! Other features include blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, auto start/stop, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Toyota Corolla LE
 108,776 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2020 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 48,190 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler S...
 74,840 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory