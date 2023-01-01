$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2016 Hyundai Tucson
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury AWD | PANO ROOF | NAV | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
117,493KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9821086
- Stock #: 16-98245MB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,493 KM
Vehicle Description
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Windows
Sunroof
Comfort
rear air
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3