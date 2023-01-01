$43,986+ tax & licensing
$43,986
+ taxes & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2018 Ford Transit
T-350
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
126,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9556924
- Stock #: 11367AU
- VIN: 1FTBF4XG8JKB39087
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 126,515 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
