2019 Ford F-350

63,193 KM

Details Description Features

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

XLT | 4x4 | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY | XM RADIO

2019 Ford F-350

XLT | 4x4 | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY | XM RADIO

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

63,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10005000
  Stock #: 19-38174JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 63,193 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are in need of a truck that works as hard as you do, Look no further then this 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty. This tough truck is able to haul up to 21,000 pounds with an astounding 385 HP and 430 lb-ft of torque. Includes voice commands, a power-adjustable driver's seat, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, tow hitch, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

