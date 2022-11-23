Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

44,614 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Execline | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9375505
  Stock #: 19-34887JB
  VIN: 3VWG57BU6KM134887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive in style with this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Exceline finished in Blue exterior combined with alloy wheels and to top that a beautifully designed driver oriented interior with front heated seats ! This Jetta looks amazing! Powered by a 1.4L engine that delivers extraordinary fuel efficiency this Jetta sips fuel so that you can drive more and spend less! Includes blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated & cooled leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, parking sensors, remote start, auto start/stop, USB ports, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

