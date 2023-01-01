Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

41,377 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | NAV

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | NAV

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

41,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9540223
  • Stock #: 20-98698MB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, remote start, paddle shifters, auto start/stop, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
rear air
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

