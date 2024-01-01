Menu
Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe a great statement on the road. This 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 262,967 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

262,967 KM

Details Description

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

262,967KM
Used
VIN 5NMSG4AG1AH372908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 262,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe a great statement on the road. This 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 262,967 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe