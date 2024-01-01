Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!</b><br> <br> Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999! <br> <br> European design and factory tuned performance make this Elantra GT a real performer on the street. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The all-new 2018 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nurburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Elantra GTs trim level is GL. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL is a finely tuned family oriented sports hatchback that delivers an adrenaline rush time and time again. Features and options include power door and tailgate locks, perimeter and approach lights, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicator, 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, heated front bucket seats, heated steering wheel, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, chrome and metal look interior accents, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, tore specific low tire pressure warning, rear view camera, ESC, ABS, Driveline traction control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$130.19</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL - Heated Seats - $131 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL - Heated Seats - $131 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN KMHH35LE7JU069577

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0340A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999!

European design and factory tuned performance make this Elantra GT a real performer on the street. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The all-new 2018 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nurburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantra GT's trim level is GL. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL is a finely tuned family oriented sports hatchback that delivers an adrenaline rush time and time again. Features and options include power door and tailgate locks, perimeter and approach lights, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicator, 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, heated front bucket seats, heated steering wheel, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, chrome and metal look interior accents, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, tore specific low tire pressure warning, rear view camera, ESC, ABS, Driveline traction control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.19 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 - Supercab XLT - 145 WB for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Ford F-150 4x4 - Supercab XLT - 145 WB 46,465 KM $49,798 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Cooled Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Cooled Seats 1,566 KM $52,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Execline DSG 4MOTION for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Execline DSG 4MOTION 77,556 KM $24,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra