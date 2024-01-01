Menu
Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! AutoStart ! Dual Zone Air ! CarPlay ! Pwr Windows ! Cruise ! Alloy Wheels !

2021 Hyundai Elantra

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Sunroof! AutoStart!

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Sunroof! AutoStart!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG9MU066576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! AutoStart ! Dual Zone Air ! CarPlay ! Pwr Windows ! Cruise ! Alloy Wheels !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-XXXX

613-258-2727

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2021 Hyundai Elantra