Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Nissan Altima

181,000 KM

Details Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2007 Nissan Altima

2007 Nissan Altima

3.5SE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Nissan Altima

3.5SE

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1672856353
  2. 1672856353
  3. 1672856353
  4. 1672856352
  5. 1672856349
  6. 1672856353
  7. 1672856351
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9449946
  • VIN: 1N4BL21E37C141827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2007 Nissan Altima 3...
 181,000 KM
$1,999 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen Jett...
 264,000 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz B...
 133,300 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory