2010 Ford Escape

135,027 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT

2010 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

135,027KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0D72AKC97413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Rear floor heat ducts
Rear cargo area light
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Centrestack w/disassociated display

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
4-wheel independent suspension
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
2.5L I4 Duratec 25 engine

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Side intrusion door beams
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
SOS post-crash alert system
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
front seat safety belt pretensioners

Exterior

Automatic Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Roof rack w/crossbars
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror *Late availability on integrated blind spot mirror*
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required)
Black full grip ergonomic door handles

Windows

Privacy glass on rear doors

Seating

60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch

Additional Features

Adjustable Head Restraints
rear quarter windows
liftgate
removable seat cushion
front passenger sensor
centre stack
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster
front door switch bezels
front seat height adjustable D-rings

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-XXXX

519-722-2382

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2010 Ford Escape