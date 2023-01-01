$8,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
135,027KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0D72AKC97413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,027 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Rear floor heat ducts
Rear cargo area light
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
4-wheel independent suspension
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
2.5L I4 Duratec 25 engine
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Side intrusion door beams
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
SOS post-crash alert system
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
front seat safety belt pretensioners
Exterior
Automatic Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Roof rack w/crossbars
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror *Late availability on integrated blind spot mirror*
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required)
Black full grip ergonomic door handles
Windows
Privacy glass on rear doors
Seating
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch
Additional Features
Adjustable Head Restraints
rear quarter windows
liftgate
removable seat cushion
front passenger sensor
centre stack
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster
front door switch bezels
front seat height adjustable D-rings
