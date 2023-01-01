2010 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 4 9 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9591334

9591334 Stock #: C9539

C9539 VIN: 1FTEW1E85AFB19539

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 212,494 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

