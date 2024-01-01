$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GS AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 323,099 KM
Vehicle Description
Liquid Silver Metallic 2010 Mazda Mazda3 GS 4D Hatchback 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic FWD 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD Player/MP3 Capability, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Package AA00 w/No Options, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000)
Reviews:
* Owners love the discreet, under-the-radar looks of the Mazdaspeed3, as well as the upscale feature content, usable and flexible cabin, great lighting system, and of course, the performance. Most say this is a very easy car to use on all drives, every day of the week, despite being ready for weekend track days, right off of the showroom floor. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Quick Links
