Liquid Silver Metallic 2010 Mazda Mazda3 GS 4D Hatchback 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic FWD 16 Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD Player/MP3 Capability, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Package AA00 w/No Options, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New Small Car (under $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New Small Car (over $21,000) Reviews: * Owners love the discreet, under-the-radar looks of the Mazdaspeed3, as well as the upscale feature content, usable and flexible cabin, great lighting system, and of course, the performance. Most say this is a very easy car to use on all drives, every day of the week, despite being ready for weekend track days, right off of the showroom floor. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

323,099 KM

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1H58A1270644

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 323,099 KM

Liquid Silver Metallic 2010 Mazda Mazda3 GS 4D Hatchback 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic FWD 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD Player/MP3 Capability, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Package AA00 w/No Options, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000)

Reviews:
* Owners love the discreet, under-the-radar looks of the Mazdaspeed3, as well as the upscale feature content, usable and flexible cabin, great lighting system, and of course, the performance. Most say this is a very easy car to use on all drives, every day of the week, despite being ready for weekend track days, right off of the showroom floor. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

5 Speed Automatic

