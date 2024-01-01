$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR 2LT
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR 2LT
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
158,130KM
Used
VIN 2GNALPEK9C6261533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,130 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold As Is
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Spare Tire
Intermittent rear wiper
COMPACT SPARE
Power Options
Power Windows
Power
Interior
Cruise Control
Compass
CUP HOLDERS
Chrome Accents
STEERING WHEEL
glove box
Assist handles
Rear Seat Armrest
Electronic immobilizer
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
antenna
audio controls
Convenience
Console
map pockets
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Air Bags
Child security rear door locks
Front safety belt pretensioners
Brake/transmission interlock
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Suspension
Soft ride suspension
Additional Features
Rear
Generator
Rear Window
battery
speedometer
door handles
fuel level
liftgate
Single
POWER OUTLETS
(1) rear seat
ENGINE
seatbelts
fascia
(1) rear cargo area
steering column
Manual rear liftgate
stabilizer bars
Stainless Steel
Theft Deterrent
Rocker mouldings
Rear Door
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
Front and Rear
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
EXHAUST SYSTEM
Trailer Towing
Defogger
Glass
Seating
Windshield wipers and washers
body colour
driver and front passenger
Leather Wrapped
Charcoal
Lights
1 bottle holder in each door
12-volt -inc: (2) front
120 amp
2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
2.4L DOHC
3-point
3-position recline
4 auxiliary with covers
525 CCA with rundown protection
60/40 split folding
Dex Cool extended life
Engine coolant
I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Mirror
Suspension system
all 4 windows
all seating positions
ambient lighting on cupholders
body colour with charcoal lower
capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
centre
centre stack surround and deep centre console
charcoal lower
coolant temperature and tachometer
driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact
dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
dual with illuminated vanity mirror
express down
front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash
front passenger and rear outboard
front pillar mounted tweeters
front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
front seatback
includes armrest
interior with theatre dimming
non-locking
power -inc: instrument panel switch
quarter glass and rear glass
rear seating
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
side windows and liftgate
single trip odometer
solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
tilt and telescopic
with fixed glass
2 cupholders and concealed storage
250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers
8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Dinghy towable
Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding
Pioneer premium 8 speaker
Visor
all 4 wheels on the ground
anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
deep tinted
driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
front halogen
head curtain with rollover protection
with cupholders
3.23 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Tire pressure monitor (excludes compact spare tire)
4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS
grille headlamps
rear quarter panel subwoofer
inside rearview auto dimming
panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
upper I/P center channel speaker
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
