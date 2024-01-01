Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Sold As Is<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1712329529091_9439661108721062 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701215477788_5648905780862676 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

158,130 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR 2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR 2LT

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 11146672
  2. 11146672
  3. 11146672
  4. 11146672
  5. 11146672
  6. 11146672
  7. 11146672
  8. 11146672
  9. 11146672
  10. 11146672
  11. 11146672
  12. 11146672
  13. 11146672
  14. 11146672
  15. 11146672
  16. 11146672
  17. 11146672
Contact Seller
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
158,130KM
Used
VIN 2GNALPEK9C6261533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold As Is

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Spare Tire
Intermittent rear wiper
COMPACT SPARE

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
CUP HOLDERS
Chrome Accents
STEERING WHEEL
glove box
Assist handles
Rear Seat Armrest
Electronic immobilizer
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
audio controls

Convenience

Console
map pockets

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Air Bags
Child security rear door locks
Front safety belt pretensioners
Brake/transmission interlock
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen

Suspension

Soft ride suspension

Additional Features

Rear
Generator
Rear Window
battery
speedometer
door handles
fuel level
liftgate
Single
POWER OUTLETS
(1) rear seat
ENGINE
seatbelts
fascia
(1) rear cargo area
steering column
Manual rear liftgate
stabilizer bars
Stainless Steel
Theft Deterrent
Rocker mouldings
Rear Door
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
Front and Rear
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
EXHAUST SYSTEM
Trailer Towing
Defogger
Glass
Seating
Windshield wipers and washers
body colour
driver and front passenger
Leather Wrapped
Charcoal
Lights
1 bottle holder in each door
12-volt -inc: (2) front
120 amp
2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
2.4L DOHC
3-point
3-position recline
4 auxiliary with covers
525 CCA with rundown protection
60/40 split folding
Dex Cool extended life
Engine coolant
I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Mirror
Suspension system
all 4 windows
all seating positions
ambient lighting on cupholders
body colour with charcoal lower
capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
centre
centre stack surround and deep centre console
charcoal lower
coolant temperature and tachometer
driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact
dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
dual with illuminated vanity mirror
express down
front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash
front passenger and rear outboard
front pillar mounted tweeters
front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
front seatback
includes armrest
interior with theatre dimming
non-locking
power -inc: instrument panel switch
quarter glass and rear glass
rear seating
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
side windows and liftgate
single trip odometer
solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
tilt and telescopic
with fixed glass
2 cupholders and concealed storage
250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers
8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Dinghy towable
Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding
Pioneer premium 8 speaker
Visor
all 4 wheels on the ground
anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
deep tinted
driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
front halogen
head curtain with rollover protection
with cupholders
3.23 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Tire pressure monitor (excludes compact spare tire)
4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS
grille headlamps
rear quarter panel subwoofer
inside rearview auto dimming
panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
upper I/P center channel speaker

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2007 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN MANUAL CE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2007 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN MANUAL CE 299,999 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Ext Cab 143.5
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SLE 189,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2008 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD 161,806 KM $4,499 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox