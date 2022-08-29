2012 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9307075

9307075 VIN: 1N4AL2AP8CC100424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

