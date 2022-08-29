Menu
2012 Nissan Altima

126,000 KM

Details Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9307075
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP8CC100424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

