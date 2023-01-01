Menu
2013 Subaru Forester

177,645 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2013 Subaru Forester

2013 Subaru Forester

2.5X Touring AS TRADED | 2.5 L | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

2013 Subaru Forester

2.5X Touring AS TRADED | 2.5 L | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

177,645KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9982469
  • Stock #: 62638AXZ
  • VIN: JF2SHCBC3DH406292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62638AXZ
  • Mileage 177,645 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

AS TRADED | 2.5L | AUTO | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP | 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC AWD 4-Speed Automatic
Gray

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
4 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

