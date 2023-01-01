$16,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! ALLOYS! REMOTE START!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
61,188KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10048857
- Stock #: 3642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3642
- Mileage 61,188 KM
Vehicle Description
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
- Low mileage
Incoming is a very well equipped Chevy Cruze 2LT with only 61,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.4L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, factory remote start, alloys, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/CD, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 9.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2