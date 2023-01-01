Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

61,188 KM

Details

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! ALLOYS! REMOTE START!

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! ALLOYS! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_OneOwner

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,188KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10048857
  • Stock #: 3642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3642
  • Mileage 61,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
- Low mileage


Incoming is a very well equipped Chevy Cruze 2LT with only 61,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.4L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, factory remote start, alloys, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/CD, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 9.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $16,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

