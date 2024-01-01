Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Fiesta

262,384 KM

Details Features

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11078759
  2. 11078759
  3. 11078759
  4. 11078759
  5. 11078759
  6. 11078759
  7. 11078759
  8. 11078759
  9. 11078759
  10. 11078759
  11. 11078759
  12. 11078759
  13. 11078759
  14. 11078759
  15. 11078759
  16. 11078759
  17. 11078759
  18. 11078759
  19. 11078759
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
262,384KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3FADP4BJ0GM113261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C3261
  • Mileage 262,384 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 82,635 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Mazda CX-3 GX 137,211 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 168,055 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fiesta