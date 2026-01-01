$11,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD REGULAR CAB 133"~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 20 SERVICE
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD REGULAR CAB 133"~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 20 SERVICE
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
261,876KM
VIN 1GTN2LEC3HZ178657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 261,876 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD REGULAR CAB 133" ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 20 Service Records !!!
A 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 with 20 service records indicates the truck has been regularly maintained and taken in for inspections, maintenance, or repairs multiple times throughout its life. This level of documented service history is generally a positive sign, showing that the vehicle has likely received consistent oil changes, routine upkeep, and any needed repairs according to schedule rather than being neglected. For a full-size pickup like the Sierra, having detailed service records can help confirm better long-term reliability, support its condition, and give buyers more confidence in how well it has been cared for over time.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Four-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 with 20 service records indicates the truck has been regularly maintained and taken in for inspections, maintenance, or repairs multiple times throughout its life. This level of documented service history is generally a positive sign, showing that the vehicle has likely received consistent oil changes, routine upkeep, and any needed repairs according to schedule rather than being neglected. For a full-size pickup like the Sierra, having detailed service records can help confirm better long-term reliability, support its condition, and give buyers more confidence in how well it has been cared for over time.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Four-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$11,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 GMC Sierra 1500