$20,009+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SL
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SL
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$20,009
+ taxes & licensing
96,135KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1BJ1CR7HW107323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK2247
- Mileage 96,135 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city. This SUV has 96,135 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SL. Add some luxury to your ride with this Qashqai SL. It comes with NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, a seven-inch color touchscreen display, all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city. This SUV has 96,135 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SL. Add some luxury to your ride with this Qashqai SL. It comes with NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, a seven-inch color touchscreen display, all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Seating
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
NissanConnect
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Comfort
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Gross vehicle weight: 2,035 kg
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Front Head Room: 986 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,836 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,608 mm
Overall Length: 4,379 mm
Curb weight: 1,549 kg
NissanConnect Services
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm
Wheelbase: 2,647 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,509 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
1 USB port
NissanConnect with Mobile Apps
Front exterior parking camera Around View Monitor
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
2019 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD 66,456 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai SL 96,135 KM $20,009 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV 47,106 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Call Dealer
1-888-693-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,009
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2017 Nissan Qashqai