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2017 Subaru Outback LIMITED Wgn CVT 3.6R 6cyl AWD***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Experience comfort, capability, and premium versatility with this 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited AWD. Powered by a strong and smooth 3.6L 6-cylinder BOXER engine paired with a CVT transmission and Subarus renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, this Outback delivers confident performance in all weather conditions. The well-appointed Limited trim offers a refined interior with leather seating, heated front and rear seats, a power sunroof, navigation, premium audio, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels, and advanced safety features. With its spacious passenger cabin, generous cargo area, comfortable ride, and excellent year-round capability, this Outback is an ideal choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * All Wheel Drive <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Power seats <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Leather Cream seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Blind Spot Monitor <br/> * Sunroof / Moonroof <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------<br/> <br/> United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Locations: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $10950 +hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2017 Subaru Outback

229,774 KM

Details Description

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Outback

Limited Wgn CVT 3.6L 6cyl AWD~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Watch This Vehicle
14510266

2017 Subaru Outback

Limited Wgn CVT 3.6L 6cyl AWD~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
229,774KM
VIN 4S4BSFLC4H3261942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 229,774 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Subaru Outback LIMITED Wgn CVT 3.6R 6cyl AWD***SAFETY CERTIFIED***



Experience comfort, capability, and premium versatility with this 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited AWD. Powered by a strong and smooth 3.6L 6-cylinder BOXER engine paired with a CVT transmission and Subarus renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, this Outback delivers confident performance in all weather conditions. The well-appointed Limited trim offers a refined interior with leather seating, heated front and rear seats, a power sunroof, navigation, premium audio, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels, and advanced safety features. With its spacious passenger cabin, generous cargo area, comfortable ride, and excellent year-round capability, this Outback is an ideal choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* All Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Cream seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Blind Spot Monitor
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels


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United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$10950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$10,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2017 Subaru Outback