$10,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Subaru Outback
Limited Wgn CVT 3.6L 6cyl AWD~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
2017 Subaru Outback
Limited Wgn CVT 3.6L 6cyl AWD~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
229,774KM
VIN 4S4BSFLC4H3261942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 229,774 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Subaru Outback LIMITED Wgn CVT 3.6R 6cyl AWD***SAFETY CERTIFIED***
Experience comfort, capability, and premium versatility with this 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited AWD. Powered by a strong and smooth 3.6L 6-cylinder BOXER engine paired with a CVT transmission and Subarus renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, this Outback delivers confident performance in all weather conditions. The well-appointed Limited trim offers a refined interior with leather seating, heated front and rear seats, a power sunroof, navigation, premium audio, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels, and advanced safety features. With its spacious passenger cabin, generous cargo area, comfortable ride, and excellent year-round capability, this Outback is an ideal choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* All Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Cream seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Blind Spot Monitor
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$10950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Experience comfort, capability, and premium versatility with this 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited AWD. Powered by a strong and smooth 3.6L 6-cylinder BOXER engine paired with a CVT transmission and Subarus renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, this Outback delivers confident performance in all weather conditions. The well-appointed Limited trim offers a refined interior with leather seating, heated front and rear seats, a power sunroof, navigation, premium audio, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels, and advanced safety features. With its spacious passenger cabin, generous cargo area, comfortable ride, and excellent year-round capability, this Outback is an ideal choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* All Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Cream seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Blind Spot Monitor
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$10950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$10,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 Subaru Outback