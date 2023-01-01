Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

10,245 KM

Details

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_OneOwner

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

10,245KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9552268
  • Stock #: 3476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3476
  • Mileage 10,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single Owner
- Dealer serviced
- Winter tire pkg included

Here comes a beautiful Chevrolet Malibu Premier with only 10,000km! This spacious, fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well looked after by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, parking sensors, remote start, panoramic sunroof, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, BOSE audio system, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$28,500 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Dual Climate Control
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

