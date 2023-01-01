$28,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9552268
- Stock #: 3476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3476
- Mileage 10,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single Owner
- Dealer serviced
- Winter tire pkg included
Here comes a beautiful Chevrolet Malibu Premier with only 10,000km! This spacious, fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well looked after by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, parking sensors, remote start, panoramic sunroof, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, BOSE audio system, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$28,500 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.