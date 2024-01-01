Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- well serviced

Just landed is an affordable Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, 5 passenger seating, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $16,900 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

136,687 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,687KM

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4114
  • Mileage 136,687 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- well serviced

Just landed is an affordable Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, 5 passenger seating, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $16,900 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

