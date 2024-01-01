Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free<br></span><span>- Well serviced<br>- Well optioned<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a lovely Chevrolet Equinox LT with all the right features! This fuel economic SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives great! Well serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, Android Auto/ Apple Car Play, alloys, factory remote start, cloth interior, heated seats, power trunk, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, alarm, push start, and more!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><span> </span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

87,370 KM

$19,999 + tax & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

Used
87,370KM

Vehicle Details:
• Exterior Colour Silver
• Interior Colour Black
• Body Style SUV / Crossover
• Fuel Type Gasoline
• Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
• Transmission Automatic
• Engine 4-cylinder
• Doors 4-door
• Stock # 4118
• Mileage 87,370 KM

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

