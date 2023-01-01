2020 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,993 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 3 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9732436

9732436 Stock #: 104044

104044 VIN: 2HGFC1F93LH104044

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 94,343 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.