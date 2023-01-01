$28,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota Camry
SE *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS*
2021 Toyota Camry
SE *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
82,948KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 227988
- Mileage 82,948 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, POWER SEAT, ALLOYS, LOADED!
Toyota Safety Sense includes: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Toyota Safety Sense includes: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Additional Features
Pre-Collision System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Quality Car Sales
2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van 44,048 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo 44,048 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 51,896 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Quality Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Call Dealer
1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2021 Toyota Camry