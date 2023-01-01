Menu
2018 RAM 1500

89,950 KM

Details

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Longhorn One Owner | Crew Cab | Diesel | Leather Seats | Sunroof

2018 RAM 1500

Longhorn One Owner | Crew Cab | Diesel | Leather Seats | Sunroof

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9489568
  • Stock #: MH52847
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM0JS339255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,950 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Ram Laramie Limited features 3.0L Eco Diesel V6 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, 4X4, Bright White Exterior, Black Interior, Power Sunroof, Natura Plus leather front vented and heated bucket seats, Power lumbar adjust, Power 10way memory driver & 6way passenger seats, Rear 60/40 split folding seat, Secondrow heated seats, Remote keyless entry, Remote start system with Push Button Start, Power Windows/Doors, Power adjustable pedals with memory, Rear power sliding window, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Electronic Stability Control, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Universal garage door opener, Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting, Premium Heated leatherwrapped steering wheel w/ mounted audio controls, AM/FM MP3 Stereo, 8.4inch touchscreen, 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming GPS navigation,115volt auxiliary power outlet, Power folding exterior mirrors, Fog lamps, Automatic high beam headlamp control, Rainsensing windshield wipers, Tire pressure monitoring system, Pickup box lighting, 4pin wiring harness, 20" Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay capable, SiriusXM Capable, Google Android Auto,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

