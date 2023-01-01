$35,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
SE - AWD * CERTIFIED *
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,990
- Listing ID: 9898397
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH9KS961322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL WHEEL DRIVE * LEATHER * POWER SUNROOF * NAVIGATION * HEATED SEATS * POWER TAILGATE * BACKUP CAMERA * BLUETOOTH * TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE EQUIPPED * INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY * PREMIUM UPGRADED FLOOR MATS * OE TOW HITCH * POWER GROUP LOADED *
BRAND NEW TIRES AND BRAND NEW BRAKES included!
6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty AVAILABLE for only $349+hst
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
Vehicle Features
