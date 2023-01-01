Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

155,000 KM

Details

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lako Auto Sales

519-291-9999

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

SE - AWD * CERTIFIED *

2019 Toyota Highlander

SE - AWD * CERTIFIED *

Location

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9898397
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH9KS961322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE * LEATHER * POWER SUNROOF * NAVIGATION * HEATED SEATS * POWER TAILGATE * BACKUP CAMERA * BLUETOOTH * TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE EQUIPPED * INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY * PREMIUM UPGRADED FLOOR MATS * OE TOW HITCH * POWER GROUP LOADED *

BRAND NEW TIRES AND BRAND NEW BRAKES included!

6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty AVAILABLE for only $349+hst

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lako Auto Sales

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

