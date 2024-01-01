$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT | FWD | Leather | Hudson's Certified
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT | FWD | Leather | Hudson's Certified
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
96,621KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGEG5LR214177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,621 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Dodge Grand Caravan GT Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Multi Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Manual Anti-Whiplash w/ Tilt Front Head Restraints, Fixed Rear Head Restraints, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Garage Door Transmitter, 6.5" Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Body-Coloured Grille, Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Touring Suspension, Engine Oil Cooler, Block Heater, Low Tire Pressure Warning, 17" Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2023 Ford Explorer Limited | Sunroof | Nav | Hudson's Certified 40,290 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto LT | Sedan | Automatic | Hudson's Certified 43,862 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX+ LX+ | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 76,745 KM $24,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan