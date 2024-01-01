2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
One Owner! This Dodge Grand Caravan GT Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Multi Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Manual Anti-Whiplash w/ Tilt Front Head Restraints, Fixed Rear Head Restraints, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Garage Door Transmitter, 6.5 Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Body-Coloured Grille, Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Touring Suspension, Engine Oil Cooler, Block Heater, Low Tire Pressure Warning, 17 Wheels.

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

VIN 2C4RDGEG5LR214177

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,621 KM

One Owner! This Dodge Grand Caravan GT Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Multi Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Manual Anti-Whiplash w/ Tilt Front Head Restraints, Fixed Rear Head Restraints, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Garage Door Transmitter, 6.5" Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Body-Coloured Grille, Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Touring Suspension, Engine Oil Cooler, Block Heater, Low Tire Pressure Warning, 17" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

