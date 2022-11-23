Menu
2020 Kia Sorento

85,221 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2.4L LX+ All Wheel Drive | Certified

Location

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

85,221KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9328225
  • Stock #: K23090A
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA39LG614828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,221 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sorento LX+ AWD features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Graphite Grey Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 40/20/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Electronic Vehicle Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, 7" Audio Display, Wireless Phone Charging Pad, USB/AUX Ports, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Rear Spoiler, Splash Guards, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, 17" Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

