2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,995 + taxes & licensing 2 7 2 , 1 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9976322

9976322 VIN: 3VWPX7AJ8BM659516

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 272,198 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

