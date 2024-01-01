Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

189,054 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, ONLY 189KMS, CERTIFIED

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, ONLY 189KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1714955466
  2. 1714955470
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

189,054KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB6AP1CL701573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,054 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

