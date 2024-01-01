Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 GMC Terrain

175,633 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 GMC Terrain

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Terrain

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1709739953
  2. 1709739960
  3. 1709739965
  4. 1709739969
  5. 1709739973
  6. 1709739977
  7. 1709739981
  8. 1709739986
  9. 1709739990
  10. 1709739995
  11. 1709740001
  12. 1709740006
  13. 1709740009
  14. 1709740012
  15. 1709740016
  16. 1709740018
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
175,633KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2GKALMEK4D6321621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,633 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Veloster 249,251 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra for sale in London, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra 100,063 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda CR-V for sale in London, ON
2009 Honda CR-V 123,263 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Terrain