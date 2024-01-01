Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline**MANUAL**RUNS GOOD**AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

365,504 KM

Details Features

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline**MANUAL**RUNS GOOD**AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline**MANUAL**RUNS GOOD**AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1708880154
  2. 1708880154
  3. 1708880154
  4. 1708880154
  5. 1708880154
  6. 1708880154
  7. 1708880154
  8. 1708880154
  9. 1708880154
  10. 1708880154
  11. 1708880154
  12. 1708880154
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
365,504KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3VW1K7AJXDM223581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 365,504 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra for sale in London, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra 94,561 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda CR-V for sale in London, ON
2006 Honda CR-V 171,311 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Frontier for sale in London, ON
2011 Nissan Frontier 195,891 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta