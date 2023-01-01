Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

106,875 KM

Details Features

$28,997

+ tax & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

519-649-2121

Summit

Location

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

106,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9848258
  • Stock #: 21-7047A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJG7GC459196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-7047A
  • Mileage 106,875 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

