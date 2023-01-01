$28,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-2121
106,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9848258
- Stock #: 21-7047A
- VIN: 1C4RJFJG7GC459196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,875 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
