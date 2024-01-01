Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>Sunroof, Power Seats, Bluetooth, HeatedSeats,Push Start, Remote Start, XM Radio, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripmeter, Cupholders</strong></div><div><br /></div><div>At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledgeable, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.</div><div>As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.</div><div>We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/</div><div>Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/</div><div>Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing</div><div><br /></div><div> Good, Bad, No credit</div><div> $0 Down Options</div><div> Cashback Options</div><div> Existing Auto Loan</div><div> Second chance credit</div><div> Repossession</div><div> Divorce</div><div> Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal</div><div> Pension & disability</div><div> Slow/late payments</div><div><br /></div><div></div><div><br /></div><div>*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*</div>

2017 Dodge Charger

163,582 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT RWD

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

  1. 11303246
  2. 11303246
  3. 11303246
  4. 11303246
  5. 11303246
  6. 11303246
  7. 11303246
  8. 11303246
  9. 11303246
  10. 11303246
  11. 11303246
  12. 11303246
  13. 11303246
  14. 11303246
  15. 11303246
  16. 11303246
  17. 11303246
  18. 11303246
  19. 11303246
  20. 11303246
  21. 11303246
  22. 11303246
  23. 11303246
  24. 11303246
  25. 11303246
  26. 11303246
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG6HH656839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3141
  • Mileage 163,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Power Seats, Bluetooth, HeatedSeats,Push Start, Remote Start, XM Radio, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripmeter, Cupholders
At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledgeable, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing
Good, Bad, No credit $0 Down Options Cashback Options Existing Auto Loan Second chance credit Repossession Divorce Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal Pension & disability Slow/late payments

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LTZ w/2LZ for sale in London, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LTZ w/2LZ 94,658 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD Premier for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD Premier 137,590 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT for sale in London, ON
2022 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT 84,850 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email South West Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger