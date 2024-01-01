Menu
Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup & 360 Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Assist, Crash Detection, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver Seat, BOSE Sound system, Memory Seats, ONStar Ready, Bluetooth, SIRIUS XM, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

137,590 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD Premier

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD Premier

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEV1J6101713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2977
  • Mileage 137,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup & 360 Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Assist, Crash Detection, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver Seat, BOSE Sound system, Memory Seats, ONStar Ready, Bluetooth, SIRIUS XM, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders
At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing
Good, Bad, No credit $0 Down Options Cashback Options Existing Auto Loan Second chance credit Repossession Divorce Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal Pension & disability Slow/late payments

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2018 Chevrolet Equinox